Innocence Law

Juan Rayford (second from right) and Dupree Glass (far left) sit with their attorneys Eric Dubin (second from left) and Annee Della Donna during a hearing on their case Thursday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Two men who served nearly 17 years in prison after being wrongly convicted of attempted murder after a 2004 shooting were declared innocent Thursday by a California judge. Under a new law, the state is required to pay them each $140 for every day they spent behind bars, or about $900,000.

The verdicts for Dupree Glass and Juan Rayford concluded a new trial that began in October after a state appeals court panel vacated their convictions and they were freed in 2020. The proceedings included a dramatic confession by the actual shooter, Chad Brandon McZeal, a gang member who’s serving a life sentence for murder in an unrelated case, the defense team said.

