Obit - Gregory Allen Howard

Gregory Allen Howard arrives, Oct. 29 2019, at the Los Angeles premiere of “Harriet.”

 Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Screenwriter Gregory Allen Howard, who skillfully adapted stories of historical Black figures in “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington, “Ali” with Will Smith and “Harriet” with Cynthia Erivo, has died. He was 70.

Howard died Friday at a hospital in Miami of heart failure, according to publicist Jeff Sanderson.

