LANCASTER — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is touring California over the next three months and will stop by Lancaster Cemetery, next week.

The 48 foot trailer is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd. The Mobile Education Exhibit will be free and open to the public. Lancaster Cemetery has participated in Wreaths Across America for more than 10 years.

