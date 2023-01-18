LANCASTER — Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit is touring California over the next three months and will stop by Lancaster Cemetery, next week.
The 48 foot trailer is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the cemetery, 111 East Lancaster Blvd. The Mobile Education Exhibit will be free and open to the public. Lancaster Cemetery has participated in Wreaths Across America for more than 10 years.
The exhibit is co-hosted by Antelope Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Vets for Veterans and the Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery. The exhibit represents the TEACH pillar of the Wreaths Across America mission, sharing information about the veterans and those who serve the county and how everyone can play a part in remembering and honoring them.
The exhibit includes a theater that seats up to 20 guests for visual presentations and storyboards and visuals highlighting the mission, growth and programs that have grown due to the wreath-laying events. There are also interactive computers and exterior visual displays and merchandise sales. Monitors that play videos highlighting the mission and purpose of Wreaths Across America are featured.
“We are thrilled to have the exhibit in our community and encourage all to visit and learn about Wreaths Across America,” Victoria Fisher, regent of the Antelope Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said.
The Mobile Education Exhibit is open to visitors of all ages.
“We hope we have a good turnout,” Fisher said.
The Mobile Education Exhibit travels the country and finishes the year at Arlington National Cemetery for Wreaths Across America Day, which this year is on Dec. 16.
