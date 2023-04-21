PALMDALE — The WOW Flower Project closed out National Black Maternal Health Week on Saturday with the third annual Black Maternal Health Expo at Legacy Commons, hosted by founder Waunette Cullors and this year’s sponsors, Blue Shield Promise and Kaiser Permanente.
This year’s theme was “Seasons of Womanhood” and highlighted three expecting mothers in the Pregnancy Pageant, featured six guest speakers and 14 local businesses and health organizations in the area.
The goal was to create space for community leaders to educate, advocate and support Black women on their journey to motherhood and beyond, according to a news release.
The guest speakers included Jessica Wade of Full Spectrum Doula; Taska Moore, obstetrician and gynecologist; Michelle Irving, nurse and publisher; nutritionist Shane Moore; Victoria Larson, marriage and family therapist; and Sherryann Taylor-Santos, obstetrician and gynecologist.
“We also wanted to ensure Black women were aware of the programs and options they have access to in their community,” Cullors said in the news release.
The expo covered topics such as the importance of having birthing plans, nutritional benefits of a plant-based diet, how to advocate for yourself and ways to manage stress while pregnant. These topics and more were discussed by the guest speakers in a panel where the audience also got a chance to ask questions and share their personal experiences.
Taylor-Santos was honored with an award for her contributions to the Antelope Valley for raising awareness on Black maternal health and for being caring, supportive and making expecting moms feel as comfortable as possible during their pregnancy.
“The expo exceeded our expectations and highlighted the power and importance of community support for expecting moms,” Cullors said. “We hope to continue to create spaces for community to get together to help serve black women on their journey to and throughout motherhood.”
