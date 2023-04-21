WOW Flower Project

Elise Brown (left), Kayla Smith and Briana Jefferson competed in the pregnancy pageant, which was part of the third annual Black Maternal Health Expo.

 Photo courtesy of D&D Thru The Lenz

PALMDALE — The WOW Flower Project closed out National Black Maternal Health Week on Saturday with the third annual Black Maternal Health Expo at Legacy Commons, hosted by founder Waunette Cullors and this year’s sponsors, Blue Shield Promise and Kaiser Permanente.

This year’s theme was “Seasons of Womanhood” and highlighted three expecting mothers in the Pregnancy Pageant, featured six guest speakers and 14 local businesses and health organizations in the area.

