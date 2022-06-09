PALMDALE — Youngsters interested in science and technology, and especially aerospace, are invited to become Junior Test Pilots, this summer, in a free, two-week program provided by the Flight Test Museum Foundation.
The program is held at Blackbird Airpark and the city’s adjoining Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, at 25th Street East and Avenue P, with the numerous aviation examples on display included in the activities.
The STEM-focused program teaches third- through sixth-graders science, technology, engineering and math concepts using aviation as examples. Participants will learn about topics such as what makes airplanes fly, stealth, supersonic flight, high altitude flight, engines and maneuverability. A lesson on reconnaissance features Blackbird Airpark’s resident spy planes, the SR-71 and U-2, which offer prime examples for other lessons as well.
Featured guests from aerospace industry offer insights on the principles in action and provide a glimpse at the wide array of skills and roles to be found within aerospace.
Daily sessions begin at 9 a.m., with educational tours of both air parks, then continue with the daily “mission:” a lesson featuring hands-on activities to help illustrate the concepts. Guest speakers top off the program, which ends at noon, each day.
The program is available to members of the public, from June 27 to June 30, and July 5 to July 8.
The program will also have an online-only version, this year. Similar to the in-person version, students will complete “missions” on the various STEM concepts. The online interactive activities will also include information about a range of aerospace careers.
The program, now in its sixth year, was developed by the Flight Test Museum Foundation, the nonprofit organization that funds and operates the Air Force Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base and the satellite Blackbird Airpark.
The city is also a partner in the Junior Test Pilot program, through the use of its Joe Davies Heritage Air Park.
The Junior Test Pilot program is one way the foundation fulfills its mission to use the area’s rich aerospace history and continuing advancements as an educational tool.
Registration is required for the in-person and online versions. Visit www.flighttestmuseum.org/junior-test-pilot/ to register.
