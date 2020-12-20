An open letter to new Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.
Dear Gascón:
Resign.
What is wrong with you?
You portray yourself as a “progressive” who seeks social justice, but you are really a heartless, soulless individual who has no empathy for victims of crime, for the public at large, for law enforcement officers, for the hardworking prosecutors who now have the misfortune of working under you.
What kind human says this to families of murder victims?
“It’s unfortunate that some people do not have enough education to keep their mouth shut for a moment so we can talk.”
You said that Friday in a video obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles.
“My son can never speak again because he was murdered,” shouts the mother of Joshua Rodriguez, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2015.
Your PR flak later said you didn’t realize to whom you were speaking and you apologized, but don’t you “have enough education,” Gascón, to infer that people gathering around you protesting your policies might be families of crime victims?
You can’t be that clueless, so it must be simple cruelty.
You really should just resign now. It would save the good people of Los Angeles County the time and trouble of recalling you, and it would likely save lives as well.
On your first day in office, Dec. 7, you issued blanket directives instructing all prosecutors to eliminate enhancement allegations when filing cases.
Under this ridiculous policy, a career criminal gets the same sentence as a first-timer. Not even murdering a police officer would warrant the death penalty or life without parole.
Just this week, you tried to get a Great Bodily Injury enhancement dismissed against a drunken driver who left his victim paralyzed.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to it and failed to show up in court. Yet you still insisted your prosecutor seek dismissal of the sentence enhancement.
Thankfully, the judge refused. Unlike you, she cares about justice.
But what happens moving forward? If such a case happens today, you will not allow the prosecutor to file the enhancement in the first place.
In forcing your prosecutors to seek dismissal “in the interest of justice,” you are forcing them to lie in court. For that you should be disbarred.
Thank God for courageous prosecutors like Jon Hatami, who spoke out to alert the public on what you’re doing.
He said you even have defense attorneys informing you on which prosecutors don’t toe your party line.
Our community suffered a terrible loss in 2016 when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Owen was murdered.
I did something you won’t do. I talked to his widow, Tania Owen. She condemns your lack of concern for victims, she fully supports your recall and she is worried about the outcome of her husband’s case.
“A lot of people don’t realize Steve’s case is ongoing,” Tania Owen said. “(The defendant’s) next court appearance is Jan. 13.”
Sgt. Owen, a popular and effective cop, was shot and killed while investigating a residential burglary on Oct. 5. 2016. Prosecutors sought the death penalty, but that would change under the Gascón rules.
“In Steve’s case it was a parolee, a gang member, with a weapon,” Tania said. “None of that background would come in. The most he could get would be 25 to life.”
Thus, no death penalty, but not even life without parole.
Steve Cooley, the longest serving DA in county history, called you “the most dangerous man in Los Angeles County.”
It is no wonder, Gascón, that citizens launched a massive recall effort in your first week.
You “progressives” are a remarkable lot. A few years ago, Cooley warned against the progressive crime reform measures AB 109, Proposition 47 and Proposition 57, warning they “will cause crime to increase dramatically.”
He was right. Now you tell us crime is up 22% in LA County over the last eight years, and rather than admit Cooley was right about those progressive measures, you say it proves “traditional measures don’t work.”
You claim to be against the “mass incarceration” of minorities, but who do you think will most often be the victims of the crimes committed by those you allow to go free?
It seems to me that your policies are racist because of the damage they will inflict on minority communities.
Late in the week, the threat of recall caused you to back down a bit and allow enhancements for hate crimes, sexual assaults, and crimes against children.
Too little too late, Gascón. The recall is coming. Why don’t you just resign now and save good people the trouble of having to think about you.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.