France World Oldest Person Obit

Sister Andre poses for a portrait at the Sainte Catherine Laboure care home, April 27, 2022, in Toulon, southern France.

 Daniel Cole /AP Photo

PARIS (AP) — A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said, Wednesday.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born in the town of Ales, southern France, on Feb. 11, 1904, and lived through the two world wars. As a little girl she was astonished by her first contact with electric lighting at school and, more recently, survived COVID-19 without even realizing she’d been infected.

