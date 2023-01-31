TOKYO (AP) — World champion halfpipe skier Kyle Smaine died after getting buried in an avalanche in the mountains of central Japan over the weekend.

The US Freeski team posted on social media about the 31-year-old American’s death. Smaine, who lived in Lake Tahoe, Calif., recently posted that he was taking the trip to ski in the backcountry of the Nagano prefecture to enjoy the “unbelievable snow quality.”

