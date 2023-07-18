TreePeople and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation will host a two-part online community workshop series on private wells and septic tanks for people who would like to improve their knowledge on how to maintain these costly systems.

The Private Wells Online Workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; the Septic Systems Operation & Maintenance Online Workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

