TreePeople and the Rural Community Assistance Corporation will host a two-part online community workshop series on private wells and septic tanks for people who would like to improve their knowledge on how to maintain these costly systems.
The Private Wells Online Workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; the Septic Systems Operation & Maintenance Online Workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Private Wells workshop is for people who want to improve their knowledge of private well systems or water treatment available for homeowners. The course is ideal for private well owners who want a better understanding of well systems, how to perform a well assessment and better understanding of source water protection for private well owners.
The Septic Systems Operation & Maintenance workshop will educate owners on proper operation and maintenance of septic systems, common troubleshooting preventative maintenance and solutions.
The presenters will also discuss the benefits of establishing longterm solutions such as Onsite Wastewater Management programs.
The workshops are no cost, and people may attend one or both.
For details on registration, call 916-447-9832, Ext. 1429, or email registration@rcac.org. For details on the workshop, contact call Jeremy Perisol at 986-200-1597 or email at jperisol@rcac.org.
