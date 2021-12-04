PALMDALE — As nighttime temperatures fall, the danger of frozen pipes increases.
Residents can learn how to protect their pipes during the winter months, and gain water-saving tips, at the Palmdale Water District’s Water-Wise Workshop: Winterizing Your Home.
The free workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, at the District’s offices, 2029 East Ave. Q.
Registration is required, at palmdalewd.seamlessdocs.com/f/Winter_Workshop
“We’re excited to be offering this workshop, especially when the nights will soon be freezing,” PWD Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said in a release announcing the workshop. “Not enough people pay attention to the water pipes in their homes in the winter. If not properly maintained, they could freeze, burst and cause a lot of damage.”
At the workshop, attendees will learn how to wrap their water pipes, other ways to prevent pipes from freezing, and water-saving tips from the Water-Use Efficiency team. There also will be information about available rebates for PWD customers and other water-saving programs.
In addition to the information, those who attend will receive water-saving tools and be eligible to win a $50 irrigation valve rock cover prize.
PWD is asking customers to use water wisely and cut at least 15% from their everyday usage to abide by the state of California’s request and the implementation of Stage 2 (Voluntary) of PWD’s 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan.
The workshop is open to all Palmdale residents.
Masks will be required.
