PALMDALE — It may not seem like it, given the ample rainfall this winter, but water conservation is still an important fact of life for residents in the Antelope Valley.
One way residents can establish long-term water conservation is through water-wise landscaping, converting a thirsty lawn and garden into something better suited to a dry desert environment.
Palmdale Water District is offering help for those who are interested in learning how to create a water-wise landscape with a free workshop from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Water-Wise Workshop: Landscape Conversion 101 will be held at the District’s office, 2029 East Ave. Q.
Greenbee Landscaping owner Brad Hayes will lead the program. He will share his expertise on how to convert traditional landscapes to drought-friendly yards and what high-desert plants and hardscape materials are best.
“Brad Hayes is a well-known landscape specialist and lecturer who will share his wealth of knowledge about the best ways to convert yards into beautiful landscapes that require minimum water and care,” Water-Use Efficiency Specialist Maria Avelar said in a news release announcing the workshop. “He will provide information about best drought-tolerant plants that thrive in the Antelope Valley and be available to answer questions.”
District staff will join Hayes and provide information on how residents can apply for the Water-Wise Landscape Conversion Program and receive up to $3,000 in rebates. There is no dollar limit for rebates for commercial accounts.
PWD’s Landscape Conversion Program is available to single-family, multi-family and commercial/industrial customers. To qualify for the rebate, all projects must be pre-approved by PWD before any work can start. Pre-conversion and post-conversion inspections are required and applicants must keep and maintain the new landscape for at least five years.
In 2022, PWD issued $150,198 in rebates to customers for removing 84,507 square feet of landscape.
All attendees will be entered into a raffle to win a native plant courtesy of Greenbee Landscaping.
