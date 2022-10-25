LANCASTER — Approximately 50 people, from local government officials to nonprofit leaders, attended a Community Project Funding workshop hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, on Oct. 15, at the City of Hope Antelope Valley Community Resource Center.
Attendees included local leaders serving veterans, youth, health care, families and housing. Community Project Funding allows members of Congress to request direct funding for specific projects that benefit the communities they represent.
“These workshops will help make local nonprofit and government officials graduate-level experts at successfully applying for and receiving this funding,” Garcia said. “I urge those in the Antelope Valley interested in seeking community project funding to reach out to my office early and often.”
He provided information to community partners on the Community Project Funding process and answered their questions.
“It was a very well-attended event indeed,” Noah Sadlier, Garcia’s communications director, wrote in an email. “And it educated local folks on critical processes for securing critical federal grants that will serve the AV community.”
