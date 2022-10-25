Garcia workshop

Rep. Mike Garcia (right) speaks to an attendee at a Community Project Funding workshop he hosted, on Oct. 15, at the City of Hope Antelope Valley Community Resource Center.

 Photo courtesy of Mike Garcia’s office

LANCASTER — Approximately 50 people, from local government officials to nonprofit leaders, attended a Community Project Funding workshop hosted by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, on Oct. 15, at the City of Hope Antelope Valley Community Resource Center.

Attendees included local leaders serving veterans, youth, health care, families and housing. Community Project Funding allows members of Congress to request direct funding for specific projects that benefit the communities they represent.

