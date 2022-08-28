MOJAVE — Kern County leaders will be in Mojave, Monday, for an educational workshop about the sales tax measure appearing on ballots in the unincorporated areas of the county, in November.
The Measure K workshop will begin at 6 p.m., at the Mojave Senior Center, 15580 O St.
Residents in the unincorporated areas of Kern County — including the communities of Mojave, Rosamond and Boron — will be asked to approve a one-cent sales tax, with the proceeds to support vital county services in those areas, such as public safety and economic development.
The Kern County Board of Supervisors agreed to place the sales tax measure on the ballot in an effort to increase revenues to bolster services in those areas that rely on the county.
Only residents in the unincorporated areas will vote on the sales tax, which would be applied only in the unincorporated areas and the proceeds of which would be used to provide services only to those areas.
It will require a majority of the voters’ approval to pass.
It is estimated the sales tax, if approved, could result in $54 million annually, according to the ballot language.
The sales tax would be overseen by a citizens oversight committee, and budgeted and audited separately from other county funds.
District Two Supervisor Zack Scrivner, who represents the Antelope Valley portions of the county, said the county’s financial challenges pose the risk of slashing or shuttering entire departments in order to fund public safety.
Local sales taxes are in place in 11 Kern County cities, where many residents of the unincorporated areas shop but do not receive benefits of those local sales taxes, he said.
Speaking before the Board when they decided to pursue the tax measure, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said he intends to fully staff substations in the unincorporated areas, which have seen their staffing slashed or eliminated in recent years, if the sales tax is approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.