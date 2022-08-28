Kern sales tax meeting

Residents are invited to an educational workshop, Monday evening, about Measure K, the one-cent sales tax measure before voters, in November. Proceeds from the proposed sales tax will support vital county services in the unincorporated areas, such as public safety and economic development.

 Photo from Kern County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

MOJAVE — Kern County leaders will be in Mojave, Monday, for an educational workshop about the sales tax measure appearing on ballots in the unincorporated areas of the county, in November.

The Measure K workshop will begin at 6 p.m., at the Mojave Senior Center, 15580 O St.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.