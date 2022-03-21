PALMDALE — With the worsening drought hitting statewide and the potential for mandatory water conservation rules looming with every dry day, residents may be looking for ways to save water with their landscaping.
Palmdale Water District is here to help, with a free Water Wise Workshop: Gardening in the Desert.
The workshop will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., on April 5, in the Board room of the District’s administrative office, 2029 East Ave. Q.
The workshop is open to all Palmdale residents.
Participants will learn how to prepare their garden for the spring season, and how to save water for outdoor and indoor plants.
Among the topics to be covered are how to avoid over-watering, water-saving tips and preparing for spring weather in the Antelope Valley.
Participants will also be eligible to win an irrigation rock cover.
Contact Public Affairs Specialist Michelle Trejo at 661-441-5944 or mtrejo@palmdalewater.org for details.
