Hotel Workers Strike

Striking hotel worker Tayra Dehart joins a rally Monday outside the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The workers in Los Angeles and Orange counties are demanding better pay and benefits.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Workers picketed major Southern California hotels Monday after walking off the job during the July Fourth long weekend to demand better pay and benefits.

The strike by bellhops, front desk agents, room attendants, cooks, servers and dishwashers began early Sunday in Los Angeles and Orange counties just as summer tourism ramps up. Employers accused the union of failing to negotiate.

