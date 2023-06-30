California Reparations

Morris Griffin, of Los Angeles, speaks in March during the public comment portion of the Reparations Task Force meeting in Sacramento.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — Members of California’s Black reparations task force handed off their historic two-year report to state lawmakers Thursday, beginning the next chapter in the long struggle to compensate the descendants of slavery.

The first US panel of its kind met one last time Thursday, urging supporters to press lawmakers into action on more than 100 recommendations. State legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom must agree for any money to be paid or for any policy changes to be adopted.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

Yet another way for Democrat Politicians to "buy" votes. Biden just got struck down on his student loan giveaway...buying votes is not fair. Using hard working taxpayers money to buy votes is a dirty trick, used by Grifters.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.