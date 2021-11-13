ROSAMOND — As the Rosamond Community Services District is nearing completion of one major capital improvement project, preparations are underway for another.
The major revamping of the District’s wastewater reclamation plant, which began construction in November 2019, is nearly done and may be online shortly, Public Works Manager Brach Smith reported to the Board of Directors, on Wednesday.
Some of the final pieces necessary to complete the plant were delayed and the contractor has not been on site the past two weeks while awaiting the parts from vendors, Smith said.
“I look forward to providing a better update at the next Board meeting,” he said.
Asked if the issue was the supply chain issues that have impacted business sectors across the economy, Smith said that it has not had a major effect on the majority of the plant, but one delayed part can have a ripple effect and cause a major delay, as is the case now with a control panel piece.
With the continuing supply chain issues, Director Greg Wood suggested staff compile an extended listing of spare parts to order now, rather than waiting when it may be difficult to obtain them in a timely manner.
“(A normal) four-month wait could turn into eight months or 12 or even longer, right now, until they get things straightened out,” he said.
Some spares are stocked as part of the construction and certification process, but additional parts may be ordered in preparation, Smith said.
“Definitely, your suggestion is a great suggestion and we should be prepared for these delays moving forward,” he said.
With the wastewater reclamation plant nearly ready to come online, General Manager Steve Perez reported that work is beginning again on plans to expand the District’s administrative offices on 35th Street West to provide additional space for records storage and emergency preparedness.
The District initially began looking at expansion in 2019, contracting with an architect for preliminary drawings. The architect, C.A. Carlson, was the original architect on the building and came out of retirement to perform the initial design work for the expansion, Perez said at the time.
The administrative building, which opened in 2004, was originally designed to be expanded in the future as needed. The new section of the building will extend to the South, into what is now a staff parking area.
Perez reported that he has started contacting firms again for the next phase, which would be for the final architectural and engineering plans. A request for proposals would be the next step.
“COVID-19 has presented potential risks to the District,” Perez said.
Although safety measures taken have prevented infections to staff to the point where they can no longer serve its customers, the pandemic has highlighted the need for both natural and health disaster preparedness, he said.
“We feel that it is necessary to move forward with this,” he said. “It appears more and more we’re being hit by the unknown and we need to be prepared.”
Part of the expansion would be for an emergency operations area and emergency supplies storage.
It would also include secure space to house required records, which now are stored in containers and off-site, at an additional expense, Perez said.
