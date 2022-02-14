A sixth B-21 Raider bomber is under production at Northrop Grumman’s Palmdale facility, and for some systems has already begun, an Air Force official announced, last week.
Little is known of the classified program to develop the nation’s next-generation bomber, but previous reports had five bombers in production at the Air Force Plant 42 site.
Air Force Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost, speaking at the 2022 Nuclear Deterrence Summit, said the bomber will likely make its first flight later this year, according to a report in Air Force Magazine.
“The B-21, going into the future, is going to be our penetrating, get inside the anti-access, area of denial, dual-capable aircraft,” Armagost, the director of strategic plans, programs and requirements for Global Strike Command, said in the magazine report. “There are now six of those in existence. The rollout will probably be sometime this year. I’m not at liberty to give the likely date of that, but [it will be] quickly followed by first flight.”
He said digital technologies are being employed to help speed the development process, such as through a digital model of the fuel system to test the system’s software.
Flight testing for the new bomber will be at Edwards Air Force Base.
The Air Force awarded the bomber contract to Northrop Grumman in October 2015, and confirmed that manufacturing would take place there in 2019. The site is where the B-21’s predecessor and near look-alike, the B-2 stealth bomber, was built.
A fact sheet on the B-21 states that the bomber will be part of a larger family of systems, to include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; electronic warfare; communications and other capabilities. The specific components of this family of systems is not specified.
It is intended to carry nuclear and conventional weapons and may fly with or without a pilot in the cockpit.
The bombers are scheduled to become operational in the mid-2020s, according to the fact sheet.
They will be based initially at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, where a training unit will also be housed.
Additional bombers are expected to be based at Whiteman AFB in Missouri and Dyess AFB in Texas.
Whiteman AFB is the current home of the B-2 fleet.
