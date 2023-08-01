LANCASTER — Crews will start work Monday to expand the Avenue J interchange at the Antelope Valley Freeway/State Route 14.
The $28.8 million project includes widening the existing northbound on- and off-ramps. There will also be four new retaining walls and new on- and off-ramps on the south side of Avenue J.
The project will be funded with Measure R funds by the city of Lancaster, Caltrans and the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Lancaster received $65 million in Measure R funds about 11 years ago to make major upgrades to the highway interchanges at avenues G, J, K and L and Columbia Way (Avenue M) over the next four years to improve traffic flow and safety.
On Monday, city and state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of the Avenue J interchange project
“I hope they’re going to give us the interest income off of that money from the last 11 years but I probably think not,” Lancaster City Councilman Ken Mann said. “This is going to be a great thing.”
Lancaster Public Works Director Marissa Diaz said the new Avenue J interchange will serve as the gateway to the new Lancaster Health District.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, patrolled the Antelope Valley Freeway for about 18 years as a California Highway Patrol officer.
“There’s a lot of competition for transportation funds statewide,” Lackey said. “Living in a commuter community, transportation is a big deal. It’s nice to see a partnership with the city leaders to compete, because I’m telling you there is stiff competition for all these dollars that are available for infrastructure.”
“Caltrans has partnered with the city of Lancaster and LA Metro for the improvement of State Route 14 and Avenue J,” said Godson Okereke, deputy district director Maintenance for Caltrans District 7. “State Route 14 was built in the early 1970s and since that time the Antelope Valley has seen extensive growth along this corridor.”
He added improvements to the Avenue J interchange will enhance safety, reduce congestion and improve traffic circulation.
Lackey and representatives from the offices of state Sen. Scott Wilk and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented certificates to mark the occasion.
The project will take 360 days to complete, capital programs manager Mike Livingstone. Granite Construction Inc will do the work. The Avenue J northbound and southbound on- and off-ramps will be closed during construction.
