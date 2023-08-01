Avenue J interchange

City of Lancaster and state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday to celebrate the start of the Avenue J interchange project.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Crews will start work Monday to expand the Avenue J interchange at the Antelope Valley Freeway/State Route 14.

The  $28.8 million project includes widening the existing northbound on- and off-ramps. There will also be four new retaining walls and new on- and off-ramps on the south side of Avenue J.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.