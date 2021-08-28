PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District codified its work-from-home policy, covering not only the existing COVID-19 public health emergency, but also future situations that may warrant employees working remotely.
The Board of Directors unanimously approved the policy on Aug. 23.
The District found that the changes made to meet the pandemic restrictions were effective, and decide to continue the option for a more flexible work setting, Human Resources Director Jennifer Emery said.
The arrangements depend on the job description and duties and may not be suitable for all positions.
The policy allows for both informal arrangements, such as for a specific project or while traveling, and formal ones, such as the employee works a specified day or days from home.
Either an employee or supervisor may request the telecommuting option.
Any such arrangement will have a three-month trial period, and may be discontinued at any time by either employee or the District. Every attempt will be made to give 30 days’ notice to allow for changing in commuting, child care and other issues, but no such notice is required.
“One of the biggest challenges in working from home is communication, so there is a built-in method of communication through performance evaluation at three months and six months for those working at home,” Emery said.
These evaluations will focus specifically on how the telecommuting is working and “making sure that the needs of the District are still being properly met” and that communication with the department and other employees is acceptable.
The policy addresses issues such as workers compensation claims, District equipment that might go home with an employee, legal issues and the like.
“We are not foreseeing people working from home other than for medical accommodations — to return them to work as quickly as possible if there’s a medical reason for them not to be in the office and work from home — that would be the only time we are foreseeing this agreement as being an every day of the week situation,” Emery said.
Otherwise, officials expect it to be used to rotate staff during COVID restrictions, and for employees working a day or two a week at home.
“It would give the manager the flexibility to approve that,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.