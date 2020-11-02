LANCASTER – The public now has nearly four miles of walkable decomposed granite trails on 120 acres of land at the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously accepted the work completed by Lancaster-based Bowe Contractors Inc. for phase three of the Prime Desert Woodland Preserve trails project. The project added trails to a 20.3-acre parcel of land on the northwest side of the preserve, at 43201 35th St. West, the City purchased in 2017.
Lancaster received a $200,000 grant from the California Habitat Conservation Fund Grant Program to help pay for the development of nearly 4,500 linear feet of recreational walkable trails within the preserve. Total contract cost was $417,775.
“Direct benefits of the trail development include safer walking routes to Nancy Cory Elementary School, Rawley Duntley Park, and Antelope Valley College to name a few destinations,” Ramon Gallo of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said during a presentation at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The trails will also result in increased active transportation, recreation, and outdoor educational opportunities for all local residents, as well as an anticipated increase in visitors to the preserve, Gallo said.
