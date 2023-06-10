PALMDALE — With heavy equipment already moving dirt as a backdrop, Palmdale officials and residents marked the start of construction of the second phase of Sam Yellen Park on Friday.
The completion of the park next year will result in one that is double the current size and featuring a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts.
The project also includes additional and improved lighting, including in the popular dog park, and an amphitheater-like gathering plaza for community events.
“Sam Yellen Park continues the Palmdale tradition of providing excellent parks facilities for our youth, for our families and for all of our residents,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said.
The expansion was guided by public input as to what features and amenities residents wanted to see, she said.
Councilmember Austin Bishop noted that the park contributes to the 365 acres of park space within Palmdale.
Council members singled out former city council member and now Assemblyman Juan Carrillo for his years spent championing the park.
“This park is his baby,” Bettencourt said. “Without this man pushing so hard, day in and day out while he was on the City Council, this park would not be where it is today.”
Carrillo said he campaigned for his first term as council member in 2016 on a platform promising to build Yellen Park.
“I’m sure my council members got tired of me because I talked about Yellen Park at every council meeting,” he said.
He thanked the efforts of the City Council — former and current — city staff and all those who collaborated to make the park possible.
For his efforts, Carrillo was presented with a box of mementos from Yellen Park’s opening, as well as a jar of dirt from the start of construction of the second and final phase.
In February, the Council awarded the $17.5 million contract for the park construction to Santa Clarita-based R.C. Becker and Son, which also completed the park’s first phase. The company has been on site for about three weeks, as evidenced by the amount of ground already cleared, and equipment working as Friday’s ceremony got under way.
The project is funded through a combination of funds from Los Angeles County’s Proposition A, the city’s parks development fund and Palmdale’s Measure AV sales tax.
“A promise made is a promise kept,” Bettencourt said of the voter-approved Measure AV, which was intended to support local projects including parks and recreation. “This is the result of you guys passing Measure AV.”
Sam Yellen Park began as a concept in 2001, when the Yellen family donated the land at 50th Street East and Avenue S. The first phase opened in 2017, with future plans to build out the site, as has now begun.
The expansion is to the east of the original park.
