Sam Yellen Park

Councilmember Eric Ohlsen presents Assemblyman Juan Carrillo with mementos from the Sam Yellen Park dedication in honor for his efforts in championing the park during his time on the City Council.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Special to the Valley Press

PALMDALE — With heavy equipment already moving dirt as a backdrop, Palmdale officials and residents marked the start of construction of the second phase of Sam Yellen Park on Friday.

The completion of the park next year will result in one that is double the current size and featuring a community building, additional restrooms, an additional playground for children ages 2 to 5, picnic areas, a multi-use field and futsal courts.

