PALMDALE — In celebration of Women’s History Month, the City is hosting a women’s symposium, Thursday, featuring a resource and job fair, workshops and more.
“Breaking Bias by Us” is a free event at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
There will be two sessions: from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
The event was developed to create a space for women to come together, form partnerships, network and build community, co-organizer Patricia Morales, Palmdale’s Community Programs coordinator, said.
“We’re pretty excited about this event,” she said.
More than 30 organizations and small businesses will take part, offering information, networking and workshop sessions.
Among those participating are Antelope Valley College, New Women’s Business Center, SAVES, Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s Office, state Sen. Scott Wilk’s Office, Palmdale Regional Medical Center, WOW Flower Project, Palmdale City Library, Salva, Gifted Arts and Activism, AV Partners for Health, Women’s Care Net, WIC, AV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Palmdale School District, Youth with a Purpose, Trevino Law Firm, AV Immigration, Citizenship, and Education Services; Pueblo y Salud, Council for Prevention of Child Abuse, LA Care, SBCC: Strength Based Community Change, Northrop Grumman and Los Angeles County African American Employees Association.
Workshops on eight topics will be presented, including ones specifically in Spanish at each session: one on small business entrepreneurship and the second on volunteerism.
Other examples of workshop topics are women in higher education, explaining resumé gaps and salary negotiations.
The workshops will vary somewhat between the two sessions, to accommodate presenters’ schedules.
The event, while women-focused, is open to everyone, said co-organizer Wafiqah (Wafi) Shah, Palmdale’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion specialist.
“This really is a community effort,” she said, with a number of community individuals and businesses assisting in presenting it.
Organizers plan Thursday’s event to be the first of many, building on it with information from community feedback to this initial foray.
Registration is available at https://signup.com/go/BOiJaOg
