BOSTON — A woman who fractured her left ankle during a trip with her husband to the Italian food emporium Eataly in Boston last year is blaming her injury on a piece of ham.
Alice Cohen was heading to an area where food samples are distributed to customers on Oct. 7 when she slipped on a piece of prosciutto and fell, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston.
“Alice Cohen sustained bodily injuries, a loss of enjoyment of life, pain and suffering, and incurred necessary medical expenses for medical care and attention,” the lawsuit says.
Her medical expenses, including a hospital visit and physical therapy, have resulted in more than $7,500 in bills, according to court papers.
Cohen and her husband Ronald, of Gilford, NH, are seeking a jury trial and at least $50,000 in damages.
The lawsuit claims Eataly was negligent for not properly cleaning the floor. The lawsuit also claims loss of consortium.
The restaurant “had a duty to ensure that the surface of the floors were free from unnecessary dangers, a duty to use ordinary care to maintain the premises in a reasonably safe condition and a duty to warn of such dangerous conditions,” the lawsuit says.
Eataly is a gourmet Italian restaurant and food market with eight locations in the US and eight overseas, according to the company’s website. Prosciutto is a type of thinly sliced, cured ham that originated in Italy.
