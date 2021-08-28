PALMDALE — Palmdale Sheriff Station detectives are asking the public for help regarding a fatal hit-and-run case Thursday morning.
Deputies were called at about 8:25 a.m. to the corner of Palmdale Boulevard and Fifth Street East, where they determined an adult woman was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.
According to investigators, the vehicle is believed to be a small, dark-colored SUV driving east on Palmdale Boulevard.
The SUV collided with the woman who was walking south across Palmdale Boulevard.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at (661) 272-2400.
