LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have released surveillance video in an attempt to identify a woman who allegedly tried to kidnap two children last weekend.
The first victim was carrying her one-year-old brother to her car outside a restaurant on Oct. 18 when the suspect demanded that she hand over the boy and then tried to grab him, claiming he was her child, police said in a statement. The victim ran back to the West Manchester Avenue restaurant.
The suspect then entered a gated apartment courtyard where children were playing. She grabbed a five-year-old boy and tried to leave with him but was stopped by several family members.
