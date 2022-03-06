SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for suspects after 27-year-old woman was shot and seriously wounded while driving on a freeway near San Diego, early Saturday, officials said.
The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on State Route 94 in the Spring Valley area, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving a white Ford Edge in westbound lanes when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside and a passenger began shooting at the Ford, highway patrol officer Travis Garrow said.
The Ford crashed into the center median and the suspect vehicle sped off, Garrow said.
The unidentified woman was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, NBC 7 in San Diego reported. Two male passengers in the Ford were not hurt.
