PEARBLOSSOM — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the shooting death Sunday of a woman.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded just before 11 a.m. Sunday to the intersection of 130th Street East and East Avenue R-4 regarding a gunshot victim call, according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.
The deputies found a woman believed to be between the ages of 40 and 45 with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details about the victim’s identity were available Monday.
A news videographer at the scene said the victim was found inside a trailer parked at a homeless encampment.
There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information. The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was available, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
