PEARBLOSSOM — A woman who was shot to death on Sunday was identified Wednesday.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office identified her as 43-year-old Trisha Ann Cook. The agency had no city of residence for Cook.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded just before 11 a.m. Sunday to a shooting at 130th Street East and Avenue R-4, according to the LASD’s Homicide Bureau.
The deputies found Cook with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, sheriff’s officials said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspect information was not immediately available.
A news videographer at the scene said she was found inside a trailer parked at a homeless encampment.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
