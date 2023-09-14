LANCASTER — A woman was fatally shot early Wednesday and a wounded man who was also apparently shot was taken to a hospital.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to the 44900 block of Valley Central Way regarding a gunshot victim call.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman approximately 40 to 45 years old with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies also found a man, believed to be between 30 and35 years old, with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a local and is currently in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department. Initial reports said that the man had died at the hospital.
There was no immediate information regarding a possible suspect or suspect vehicle. The circumstances of the shooting were also not immediately released.
Deputies closed off Valley Central Way from Lancaster Boulevard to Avenue I for several hours during the investigation. Stores in that area were also closed. The closure was later reduced to the entrance near the Lancaster Marketplace.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide a tip anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.