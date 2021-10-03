LONG BEACH — The family of an 18-year-old woman who was left brain dead after being shot by a Southern California school safety officer says she will be taken off life support in the coming days.
The family of Mona Rodriguez, on Friday, urged California’s attorney general to open an independent investigation into the shooting in Long Beach about a block from Millikan High School, saying the officer should be criminally charged for his actions.
Rodriguez was involved in a fight, Monday, in a parking lot near the school, then got into the passenger seat of a car. As the car sped away, the officer began shooting, striking Rodriguez in the back of the head, police spokesperson Arantxa Chavarria said.
The Los Angeles Times reports social media video appears to show the officer firing at least two shots at the sedan after it passed him.
“This officer had no business carrying a badge and gun,” said Luis Carrillo, an attorney for Rodriguez’s family. “She was no imminent threat when this criminal officer went boom.”
Rafeul Chowdhury, the father of Rodriguez’s five-month-old son, said he was driving the car and that his 16-year-old brother was in the back seat when the shots were fired. He said no one in the car was armed.
Your car is considered a weapon. Better teach your children better...because the schools and Social media are failures...across the board.
