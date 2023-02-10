Anthony Avalos

AVALOS

LOS ANGELES — A young woman testifying in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend said Thursday that she saw her dad repeatedly dropping his girlfriend’s 10-year-old son on the floor and that the boy appeared to be dead when she saw him two days later.

Called to the stand in the murder trial of her father and his girlfriend, the 18-year-old woman identified in court only as “Priscilla L.” told Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta — who is hearing the non-jury trial — that she remembered seeing the boy, Anthony Avalos, dropped “multiple times” two days before she left the Lancaster home with her sister, three of her half-siblings and her father, Kareem Ernesto Leiva.

