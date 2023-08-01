LOS ANGELES — A woman who was seen being thrown to the ground and pepper-sprayed by a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy during a confrontation outside the WinCo Foods grocery store in Lancaster said Monday she feared the deputy was trying to kill her.

“The day of the incident, I thought that I was going to be killed,” Jacy Houseton said during a news conference with her attorney outside the WinCo grocery store in the 700 block of West Avenue K-4, where the confrontation occurred June 24. “He tried to kill me. And for what? Because I was taking a picture? Or taking a video?”

