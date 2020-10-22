PALMDALE — Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are continuing their investigation into the death of a woman.
At 3:07 p.m., Tuesday, deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to an apartment in the 1700 block of East Avenue Q-14, regarding a call of an assault that had just occurred and victim who wasn’t breathing.
When they arrived, they discovered a Hispanic woman in her late 20s and a Hispanic man in his mid-20s, in the apartment and unresponsive.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical conditions.
The man is considered a suspect in the assault, which is under investigation as an attempted suicide and attempted murder.
Until next of kin is notified, the identities of the man and woman will not be released.
No additional information is available.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone to download the P3 Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
