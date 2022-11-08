LANCASTER — A Rosamond woman was killed, on Friday, when she careened off the Antelope Valley Freeway and overturned her car, landing in a car lot, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
The 39-year-old driver, whose name has not yet been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner, was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla at about 3 p.m., north on the freeway, just south of the Avenue K-8 overpass, when for an unknown reason she swerved to the left, CHP officials reported.
This caused her to enter the center median of the freeway and lose control of the car. She then traveled across all the lanes of the freeway and across the dirt embankment and became airborne, CHP officials reported.
Upon landing, she collided with two parked vehicles, causing her car to roll over multiple times, before coming to rest in the Antelope Valley Chevrolet parking lot, CHP officials reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and it is unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer D. Jackson at the CHP Antelope Valley Office at 661-948-8541.
This is the 39th person killed in a traffic collision so far, this year, in the CHP Antelope Valley Office jurisdiction, which includes all the unincorporated Los Angeles County roadways and the state highways within the Antelope Valley.
