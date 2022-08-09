PALMDALE — A unidentified man has been arrested after shooting a woman with her own firearm, then attempting to abduct a child at gunpoint, before deputies arrived, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m., on Sunday. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived to an apartment building in the 1100 block of East Avenue R in response to a call of a person with a gun.
There, they found a man holding a gun to the head of a child. He complied when ordered to drop the firearm and was detained, according to Sheriff Department officials.
Deputies investigating the situation learned that the man confronted a woman as she was entering her apartment, asking to enter to escape someone chasing him. She refused and he forced his way inside the apartment and attempted to assault the woman with a hammer, officials said.
The woman then ran into her bedroom to get her handgun to protect herself. However, the intruder overpowered her and took the gun away from her.
He then allegedly shot her in the face, causing severe injuries, officials reported. When she pleaded for her life, he turned to the child in the apartment, grabbing and abducting her.
The child’s father chased the man, who then pointed the gun at him, officials reported.
Shortly after that, deputies arrived to find the man with the gun to the girl’s head.
Officials said the man, now in custody, was a stranger to the residents of the apartment.
The woman was transported to a local hospital where she is listed in stable condition, officials reported.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing. The suspect has not been identified by officials.
