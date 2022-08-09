PALMDALE — A unidentified man has been arrested after shooting a woman with her own firearm, then attempting to abduct a child at gunpoint, before deputies arrived, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m., on Sunday. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived to an apartment building in the 1100 block of East Avenue R in response to a call of a person with a gun.

