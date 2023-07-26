Sheriff's department lawsuit

In this frame from a video taken by the body-worn camera of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy, a woman is surrounded during a 2022 traffic stop. Toward the end of the released video, a deputy is seen punching the woman twice. The woman has filed suit against the department.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES — Attorneys for a woman who was seen on body-camera video being punched by a sheriff’s deputy while cradling her newborn baby during a Palmdale traffic stop announced the filing of a civil-rights lawsuit against the department Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed on behalf of Yeayo Russell alleges excessive force and wrongful arrest, while also accusing the sheriff’s department of inadequately training the deputies involved.

