LOS ANGELES — A woman pleaded not guilty, Wednesday, to murdering her three young children in East Los Angeles.
Sandra Chico, now 29, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6 million bail while awaiting a July 26 hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require her to stand trial on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies went to a residence, on June 28, 2021, after receiving a report that two children at the home were not breathing, according to Lt. Charles Calderaro. Deputies found two boys and a girl in the home, and none of the children was breathing, he said.
Paramedics were called, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene.
They were identified by the coroner’s office as Mia Camila Rodriguez, four; Mason Mateo Rodriguez, three; and Milan Mateas Rodriguez, who was born less than two months earlier.
Authorities have not disclosed how the children died.
Chico was arrested by sheriff’s deputies, that afternoon, and has been behind bars since then, according to jail records.
