LANCASTER — A Lancaster woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and assault charges stemming from her seven-month-old son’s death nearly two years ago.
Anaiyah Alise Perry, 22, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving her son, who was identified by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office only as “Royal M.”
The baby suffered head and neck injuries and was airlifted on Nov. 6, 2018, to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, after sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call in the 44000 block of Moccasin Place. He died the next day.
Perry was arrested in September 2019 by Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives and has remained behind bars since then. She could face a life prison term if convicted as charged.
