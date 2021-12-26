MISSION HILLS — A 20-year-old Mission Hills woman has an unusual Christmas wish — she needs someone to donate one of their kidneys and her life depends upon it.
Nadia Menjivar is in stage 5 kidney failure, the result of heart problems she was born with and other medical issues, according to her mother Gisela Menjivar.
Nadia had overcome the challenges of her birth, graduated high school and started her own business selling jewelry on Facebook Live, her mother said.
“All of a sudden, in January (2021), she started not feeling well,” Gisela Menjivar told City News Service. She was hospitalized in February for treatment of heart problems and that took a toll on her kidneys, which are in chronic failure.
Together her two kidneys work at 9%, Gisela said. “If she doesn’t receive a kidney, her life is in danger.”
Nadia is currently awaiting a transplant by surgeons at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, her mother said. Neither her mother nor sister is a match and her father is trying to qualify as a donor but at 63 he may be too old.
The ideal donor would be between the ages of 25-and-55-years-old and O-positive blood type, Gisela said. “You can live on one kidney.”
“I want to be able to do the things I did before I got sick,” Nadia told the San Fernando Valley Sun. “I want to be healthy and be with my family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.