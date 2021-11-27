GOLETA, Calif. — Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives believe the fatal shooting of a woman and a man at an inn was a murder-suicide, the Sheriff’s Office said, Friday.
Deputies found the two suffering from gunshot wounds late Thursday morning, the office said in a statement.
“Deputies believe that the male subject is the suspect, and the female is a victim. This is an apparent murder-suicide, and detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” the office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.