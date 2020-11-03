LANCASTER — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle collision early Sunday morning.
Traffic investigators with Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident that occurred at 4:26 a.m., Sunday on the frontage road at Avenue K and Elm Street.
A preliminary investigation indicates that an adult female was driving a Cadillac CTS sedan, westbound on Avenue K, when she veered off the roadway and hit a curb, a brick wall and multiple bushes, before coming to rest along the north side of the frontage roadway.
It’s not known why she veered off the road. The cause of the collision is under investigation, however, alcohol and speed do appear to be a factor.
Responding Los Angeles County Fire personnel treated the woman at the scene and she was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital. However, upon arrival to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries. The woman’s name was not released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.