LANCASTER — A woman in her 40s was shot and killed and the shooter was at large Saturday.
The deadly shooting occurred at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Jackman Street, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a call of a gunshot victim and found the person with at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, he said.
A motive for the shooting was not known.
The name of the victim was not disclosed.
