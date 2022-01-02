PALMDALE — Two vehicles collided head-on, Friday, killing the passenger in one of the vehicles, authorities said, Friday.
That passenger was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as Paula Scott, 61, of Palmdale.
The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m., Friday, on Sierra Highway at the railroad tracks just south of Technology Drive, said Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
A vehicle with only the driver inside was northbound on Sierra Highway when it crossed the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing the woman in the passenger seat, Kim said.
The passenger now identified as Scott was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. Both drivers were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
The preliminary investigation indicated alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, Kim said.
A news videographer at the scene said the wrongway vehicle was a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and the other was a Honda Accord.
