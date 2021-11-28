LONG BEACH — A woman smashed her car into a freeway sign near the San Diego Freeway and was killed, authorities said, Saturday.
The woman was driving a 2012 Chrysler 300 southbound on Lakewood Boulevard at a little after 9 p.m., Friday, when it crashed into the sign and guardrail for the ramp onto the freeway, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Police and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, where they saw the Chrysler engulfed in flames. The woman, the lone occupant inside the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
