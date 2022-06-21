LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A woman who was killed when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole, splitting it in two, was identified, Monday, as a Palmdale resident.
Jada Taylor Gipson was 22 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
The crash occurred at 10:16 p.m., Saturday near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Gipson was the lone occupant in the car that was southbound on La Cienega when she hit the other vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The condition of the other motorist was not available.
