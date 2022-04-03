LANCASTER — An Antelope Valley woman convicted of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in Lake Los Angeles after a verbal altercation was sentenced, Friday, to 16 years to life in state prison.
Melissa Buranasombati, now 34, was convicted last November of second- degree murder with a knife use allegation for the April 9, 2019, slaying of Edward Cole at a home in the 41700 block of 156th Street East.
He was pronounced dead at a hospital of a stab wound to the chest, according to the coroner’s office.
Buranasombati was arrested that day by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and has remained behind bars since then, jail records show.
