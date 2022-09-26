LANCASTER — A man is in custody following a home invasion robbery in the 45500 block of Barrymore Avenue, where a woman in her 50s was found beaten to death, early Sunday, authorities said.
Lancaster Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to the house shortly after midnight, Sunday, regarding a burglary/home invasion call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim, described as a Black female between 50 and 55 years of age, unresponsive and suffering from blunt head trauma. She was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.
“A male who was discovered in the house has been currently detained,” the department said.
No further information was available, Sunday.
Sheriff’s homicide investigators are continuing their investigation into the woman’s death.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
