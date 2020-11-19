BAKERSFIELD — Marvinesha Johnson was convicted of second-degree murder on Nov. 12 in Kern County.
In addition to the murder charge, she was also convicted on enhancements for personally discharging a firearm causing death and resisting/delaying a peace officer. Deputy District Attorney Richard Choi with the Kern County District Attorney’s office prosecuted the case.
Johnson’s charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 5, 2019, at an apartment complex near the 3300 block of Q Street in central Bakersfield.
Brent Cannady and a friend exited an apartment after hearing noises outside. Upon exiting, they saw Johnson in possession of the unnamed friend’s bicycle. The men retrieved the bicycle from Johnson, who began yelling at Cannady. She then followed them back to the apartment and threatened to kill Cannady, before pulling a firearm from her bag and firing four shots at Cannady. He was struck four times by the shots, fired less than five feet away from him.
Despite efforts at medical intervention, Cannady died from his injuries the next day.
Johnson left the area following the shooting but was apprehended less than 15 minutes after the murder. She was located by responding officers with the Bakersfield Police Department about a block from where the incident occurred.
When Johnson was located, she was found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun, which was determined to be the murder weapon. During an interview with detectives, she attempted to deny responsibility and at one point became irate and threw a chair at detectives.
“The law is clear that using a firearm to commit any crime is unacceptable and that is especially true for murder,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “The District Attorney’s Office will seek the highest sentence under the law to ensure that violent criminals are taken off of our streets.”
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 10 before the Honorable Judge John Oglesby. She faces 40 years to life in prison.
