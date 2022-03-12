MOJAVE — Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mojave woman after she allegedly assaulted someone with a knife.
Deputies were called, Thursday, to the 3300 block of Arthur Avenue at about 10:45 a.m. on a report of an assault, according to Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials.
Once there, deputies found the victim, who had been injured with a knife. The alleged assailant, Donisha Brown, 24, was inside her residence and refused to come out and surrender to deputies, officials reported.
As a result, deputies called in the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Team, in an attempt to bring Brown out.
She eventually left the residence and surrendered to deputies without further incident. She was arrested and booked into Kern County’s Central Receiving Facility for assault with a deadly weapon. She is being held on $75,000 bail, according to inmate records.
The assault victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and refused medical treatment, according to Sheriff’s officials.
Anyone with information regarding this incident may contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
